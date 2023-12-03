Frank Moorhouse: Strange Paths entails the lesser known early life of Nowra born journalist and author, as it details his younger years on the South Coast and beyond.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Written by Matthew Lamb, he said the book had particular significance to South Coast residents and it should be celebrated that one of Australia's most important cultural figures was born and raised in Nowra.
The biography not only details the life of Frank Moorhouse, it also outlined the significance the South Coast had on the nation.
"In telling the story of Frank Moorhouse, I have also told the story of Australian culture from colonial times to the 1950s, through the lens of the development of the Shoalhaven," Mr Lamb said.
"From the Yuin Nation, the original inhabitants, through to Alexander Berry and the establishment of the dairy industry, which first attracted Frank Moorhouse's father, Frank Sr, and his mother, Purth, to the region in the 1920s."
He said the biography begins in telling the Moorhouse family history and continues to describe Frank Moorhouse's childhood and adolescence throughout the Second World War and beyond,
As the first of two projected biographies, the book was released on Tuesday, November 28 and is available through Penguin books.
"It ends in 1974 with the publication of his third book, The Electrical Experience, which is set on the South Coast between the two world wars," Mr Lamb said.
"As much as I would like the people of the South Coast to celebrate Frank Moorhouse, I have also written this book to show the rest of Australia the importance of the South Coast on our national culture."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.