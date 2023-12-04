South Coast Register
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Man found unresponsive in holiday resort swimming pool on George Bass Drive, Tomakin

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man aged in his 20s has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Tomakin. Picture file
A man aged in his 20s has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Tomakin. Picture file

A man aged in his 20s has died after being pulled from a swimming pool in Tomakin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help