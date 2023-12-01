Year 12 students from Bomaderry High School have celebrated the end of their school journey.
The year 12 formal was held on Thursday, September 21 at Coolangatta Estate.
Students, family and friends and staff celebrated the culmination of 13 years of schooling together.
Bomaderry High School congratulates the class of 2023 and wishes them the best of luck for the future.
