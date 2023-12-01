South Coast Register
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra Times

Veitch Street regains access to Mogo as residents raise concerns with Eurobodalla Shire Council

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
December 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents in Mogo say the second collapse of the Veitch Street bridge by floods in two years was "totally preventable".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.