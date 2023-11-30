South Coast Register
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Heavy rain results in a diluted sewage overflow

By Glenn Ellard
Updated December 1 2023 - 11:05am, first published 8:06am
Stay away from the water at Mollymook Beach
People have been advised to stay away from the water at Mollymook Beach after heavy rain caused a sewage overflow.

