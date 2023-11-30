South Coast Register
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Marine Rescue honours Karen Lowry as she steps down

By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:45am
Karen Lowry receives her citation from Marine Rescue NSW Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott. Picture supplied.
Karen Lowry has received a special citation from NSW Marine Rescue commissioner Alex Barrell after stepping down as the Sussex Inlet unit commander.

