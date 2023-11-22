Santa and his riders are ready for the annual South Coast Toy Run

The Annual South Coast Toy Run is back for a 33rd year, spreading Christmas joy to the children and families of the Shoalhaven and Illawarra.
On Sunday, December 3 local motorcycle riders will come together in support of local charities, by providing toys for local children who may otherwise not receive gifts this Christmas.
Any funds raised from the event will be used to provide families with grocery only vouchers, so they can enjoy a Christmas dinner.
Entry is free, but riders are asked to bring along a new unwrapped toy, suitable for children aged from three to 13-years-old.
Event organiser, Narelle Mousdale, advises that whilst all donations are gratefully accepted, fluffy toys are discouraged for health reasons. She also suggested that riders should consider the 10 to 13-years-old age groups when purchasing their gift, as they are often in the greatest need.
Riders will meet at Shoalhaven Council car park in Bridge Street, Nowra from 10.30am, with coffee available at the start point.
Santa will then lead the ride out for for Berry Bowling Club at 11.45am.
Commemorative patches will be on sale at the start and conclusion of the ride, and a sausage sizzle will be held at the bowling club for the riders, when they arrive.
Riders are encouraged to add some Christmas spirit to their bikes with decorations, as the parade is always a popular hit with residents and others along the route.
Ms Mousdale and the Toy Run committee would like to thank their major sponsors - Nowra Fresh, Berry Bowling Club, Athlete's Foot Nowra, Kennards Hire, Baker's Delight, Shoalhaven Uniforms and Bunnings South Nowra.
She said the support of these local businesses was integral in helping to make the day a success.
South Coast Ulysses Club President, Denis Thorpe said the Toy Run was an excellent way to give back to the community and show that motorcyclists are caring and concerned community members too.
The Toy Run also accepted donations of non-perishable food items, which are used to help local families who may be finding it tough to manage a Christmas dinner, added Mr Thorpe.
You don't need to own a motorcycle to donate. Come along on the day with a gift or contact Narelle Mousdale on 0411 366440 for drop off/pick up details.
