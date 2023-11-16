Nowra will soon be hosting its own Gidget House, providing face to face support for expectant and new parents.
The Gidget Foundation is transforming an office area upstairs from the Blooms The Chemist on Junction Street, with plans to open early in 2024.
Pharmacy owner-operator Jovin Papa-Rhodes said she was happy to offer space to the Gidget Foundation, which played a vital role in tackling perinatal depression.
Ms Papa-Rhodes said perinatal depression remained "a little bit of a taboo subject".
And the arrival of the Gidget Foundation in Nowra to offer face to face counselling and support was "an exciting development", she said.
"The support will be a lot more accessible when that happens," Ms Papa-Rhodes said.
A clinician was already on place ready to work in the new centre as soon as it is opened, she added.
But support for the Gidget Foundation is already underway, with the Nowra Blooms hosting a bake sale on Thursday, November 16, as part of Perinatal Mental Health Week.
The Bun in the Oven bake sale offers treats including caramel slice, cupcakes, chocolate chip cookies, vanilla slice, brownies and even a combination of a brownie and cookie - all for a gold coin donation.
Ms Papa-Rhodes said all items had been freshly baked by staff.
The bake sale is one of many activities happening across Blooms the Chemist stores raising funds and awareness for the Gidget Foundation and its work supporting the emotional wellbeing of expectant and new parents.
Perinatal depression and anxiety impacts around 100,000 Australians every year, and the theme for this year's Perinatal Mental Health Week is "We're here, uncover your village".
"Many Australians don't know what support is available to them when it comes to mental health, which is why our pharmacists play an important role in the communities they serve," said Blooms The Chemist board member and owner-pharmacist, Sally Whiting.
"By forming trusting relationships with our patients and customers over time, we can encourage them to open up," Ms Whiting said.
"A conversation that may have started about a sleepless baby may result in a parent sharing their struggles, which means we can better help the parent with the support they need."
Across November, Blooms The Chemist is hosting a range of Bun in the Oven bake sales to raise funds for the foundation.
As a charity partner of Gidget Foundation Australia since 2020, Blooms The Chemist has donated more than $348,000 to support expectant and new parents across Australia.
"We are so thankful for our partnership with Blooms The Chemist and their important role in supporting us by raising awareness and funds for perinatal depression and anxiety," said Gidget Foundation Australia CEO, Arabella Gibson.
"Getting the right help from a specialist health professional early can lead to faster recovery, and we have been able to help so many parents whose path to healing started with a conversation at their local Blooms The Chemist.
"It's a wonderful partnership in many ways," Ms Gibson said.
