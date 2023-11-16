The Shoalhaven has been listed as one of the worst storm-hit areas of NSW.
New data released by AAMI Insurance and the NSW SES has revealed Sanctuary Point was the 10th most storm prone area in the past financial year.
AAMI Insurance analysed more than 17,600 weather-related home insurance claims across NSW from July 1 2022 to June 30 2023, to reveal the hardest hit suburbs.
Top 10 hotspots for storms according to AAMI Insurance data are:
The region was inundated with storms and flooding earlier this year.
The NSW SES South Eastern Zone had over 300 calls for assistance on February 9 as storms lashed the region.
"The crews from the Shoalhaven area of command responded to many storm jobs into the early morning," a social media post from the NSW SES South Eastern Zone said.
SES crews were also inundated with calls for assistance in April this year when a severe weather warning was issued for the South Coast.
SES crews received 46 calls to incidents on April 30, which included sandbagging and trees down following high rainfall in and around the Shoalhaven.
AAMI Head of Home Claims in NSW Paul Callanan said the data shows widespread storm and flood damage across the state.
"Our home claims data showed that rain, followed by hail and flood were the most common causes of damage to homes across NSW," he said.
"As a result of these weather events, our customers experienced everything from water ingress, damaged roofs and flooding, and in some cases were displaced from their homes."
The NSW SES has put together a list of measures residents should be considering as we head into storm season.
These include:
To find out more about how to best prepare your home and family for storm season, visit How To Prepare Your Home for Storms or www.ses.nsw.gov.au.
For NSW SES assistance in floods and storms, call 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).
