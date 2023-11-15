South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Work halted over concerns about the southern greater glider

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated November 15 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EPA issues stop work order for Flat Rock State Forest logging
EPA issues stop work order for Flat Rock State Forest logging

The EPA has brought a halt to logging work in parts of the Flat Rock State Forest, near Ulladulla, over concerns about the endangered southern greater glider.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.