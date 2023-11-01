Tales of loss and Australia's unique nature have been interwoven into two new children's books being launched on Sunday.
The books Way Away and When the Trees Disappeared are the first two offerings from Milton's Trish Butler, much of them based on the experiences and stories told by her husband and Budawang elder, Noel Butler.
Way Away touches on the Stolen Generations and is based on knowledge of family history in Yuin Country, while When the Trees Disappeared is aimed at inspiring children to look after and love their land.
They centre on the experiences of a koala named Goombawa - one of many Dhurga language words incorporated into the books.
Goombawa was introduced to children in 2020 through a CD of animal songs and stories Mrs Butler put together.
She said the impetus for the books came from the CDs.
"The inspiration came from the CDs because I was already doing stories through music, song and dance, so it was a natural progression to move into children's books," Mrs Butler said.
"I was able to focus on the books during the lockdown period, which unlocked my mind, I guess, to get moving on the books."
The first two were written and edited locally and illustrated by Elizabeth Hawkes of Braidwood, and Mrs Butler said she had another four books up her sleeve.
"It's all just come together brilliantly well," she said.
The gifted storyteller has incorporated a range of Indigenous customs and practices into the books, such as the time Goombawa and some of his animal friends decide to travel to the place where they see lights travelling from the ground to the sky - which turns out to be the city.
"Aboriginal people didn't just go into anyone's country - they had to get permission so they'd light a fire on the border," Mrs Butler said.
In the book Way Away that is exactly the practice followed by Goombawa and his friends - many of them featuring Dhurga names.
They wait at the edge of Yuin country until a possum arrives to greet them and give them permission to keep travelling to the city.
The books are being launched at the Milton CWA Hall at 4pm on Sunday, November 4.
Noel and Trish Butler will perform at the launch, with the sound being organised by former Seekers member Keith Potger.
