NRL great Paul Gallen has apologised after being involved in a bar fight in the Shoalhaven Heads Hotel.
Patrons with mobile phones captured footage of the fight that erupted late on Friday, October 27, as the hotel was preparing to close.
The video posted on the Daily Mail site shows Gallen being restrained by up to four other men, while friend and 2GB commentary colleague Mark Levy was heard yelling, "Enough. Enough, enough, enough. Stop it. Enough. Enough. Gal, stop."
As the scuffle rolls continued another voice was heard ordering the fighters to leave, before a sound of breaking glass appeared to prompt Levy to again call on Gallen to stop.
A patron can be heard saying, "He's bleeding everywhere," as Gallen - a former professional boxer who retired last year with 15 wins from 18 fights in the heavyweight division - gets to his feet.
Two men then push a third singlet-wearing man away from the melee as Levy again tries to calm the situation, saying "No more, Gal. No more. No more. No more. Stop."
In a second video, a staff member is shown using a cloth to wipe something off Gallen's face, while a man in the pub says, "He thinks he's mad," before Gallen turns around and rushes towards the voice.
Gallen offered an explanation of the incident after the video was made public.
"I was involved in an altercation with patrons at the Shoalhaven Heads Hotel last Friday night," the former Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and NSW Blues captain said.
"The patrons were unknown to me or the group I was with.
"The video circulating online does not accurately depict the full set of circumstances which included me being struck first.
"While I did not throw any punches in retaliation I apologise to the owners of the hotel and the other patrons for the incident."
The Daily Mail quotes "several sources" as saying Gallen was bleeding from the face after being punched in the nose.
Gallen and Levy are close friends and arrived at the hotel together, enjoying a few drinks and playing pool.
The pair left the hotel in a courtesy bus to return to their accommodation once calm was restored at the hotel.
Police confirmed they were not called to the hotel, and were not investigating the incident.
Gallen played 348 games in the NRL before retiring, and has since worked in radio and television as a commentator.
