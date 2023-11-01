Thrive Together Fair comes to the Bay and Basin area

Shoalhaven Council and BCR Communities have united to organise a pop-up Thriver Together Fair for the Bay and Basin region.
It is being held at 34 Paradise Beach Road, Sanctuary Point, from 12.30 to 4.30pm on Thursday, November 2, to help people connect with all the support services available.
A total of 21 stallholders are attending the event, to provide advice on issues including tenancy and housing support, rebates and financial information, fines and debt assistance, legal help, navigating the NDIS, accessing aged care, local welfare agencies and health organisations.
The various organisations are also giving away free clothing and care packs including toiletries and non-perishable food, while a free sausage sizzle will run throughout the event.
There will also be temporary tattoos and hair colour spray and other activities for children.
