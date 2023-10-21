South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Watch

Potoroo Palace holds Bournda Bird Olympics for National Bird Week, with Central Tilba student taking title

James Parker
By James Parker
October 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After performing her impression of a gang-gang cockatoo only minutes before, eight-year old Amelia Matthews' face lit up when she heard her name ring through the Potoroo Palace speaker to inform her she had won the Lisa Freedman Perpetual Trophy for Champion Bird Caller.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.