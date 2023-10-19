South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven City Council's wombat health advice

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven City Council's wombat health advice. Picture supplied
Shoalhaven City Council's wombat health advice. Picture supplied

In the lead-up to International Wombat Day [Sunday October 22] Shoalhaven residents and visitors are being asked to help combat a nasty parasitic mite that's impacting the health of local wombats.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.