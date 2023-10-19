A unique partnership between North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels and the Nowra Golf Club has promised improved services to thousands of people.
And the connection has been recognised at the Community Industry Group's 30th anniversary Community Service Awards night, receiving a highly commended in the business partnership category.
It has also helped make the local meals on wheels service more financially sustainable.
The partnership has seen meals on wheels take over the golf club's kitchen, which secretary-manager Gary Wilbraham said was being used only on Friday nights.
"We were desperate for more space, our kitchen was overflowing, we had more people than we had room for, so when we saw the kitchen being uder-utilised, we pounced," said North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels manager Angela Pendlebury.
Extra demands have also been placed on the service by a 26 per cent in the number of clients in the past year alone, meaning Meals on Wheels is delivering upwards of 45,000 meals annually to vulnerable people in just the north Shoalhaven.
North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels chair Luke Sikora said the relationship with the Nowra Golf Clun and its parent Bomaderry Bowling Club had been "building over a long time".
But with such a strong growth in the number of clients in the past year, "This partnership came just at the right time for us."
As well as providing some of the space and facilities to create the hundreds of meals that go out to clients each week, the Nowra Golf Club kitchen is also used to make soups and desserts that are sold to other Meals on Wheels areas including Kiama and Wollongong.
Ms Pendlebury said the money coming in from selling soups and desserts help make the North Shoalhaven service more financially self-sufficient.
"That's the goal that we're working for - being a little bit less reliant on government funding," she said.
Meals on Wheels has also been allowed to use the club's function area.
"That's actually been fantastic for our meals together program," Ms Pendlebury said.
That program brought together people who were socially isolated, picking them up in buses so they could get together for a meal and some activities.
"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Nowra Golf Club so we can grow our service and assist more people throughout the Shoalhaven," Mr Sikora said.
"A lack of space has always a challenge for our growing service, and we were on the hunt for a new space for more than 18 months.
"Thankfully the opportunity arose to partner with our local club which has already enabled us to increase our production of meals and host a number of events for the local community," he said.
Mr Wilbraham said he was delighted that North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels was breathing new life into the Nowra Golf Club.
"We are extremely proud to partner with North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels and to have this partnership recognised by the region's Community Industry Group shows the success of our relationship," he said.
Ms Pendlebury said she was looking forward to growing Meals on Wheels for the region.
"With more space we can grow and meet the increasing demand for our service.," she said.
"Access to a new commercial kitchen and additional storage space for meals, means we can double our production capacity and support more residents right across the Shoalhaven."
And there could be expansion into un expected areas, with talks underway about Meals on Wheels supplying some of its food to the golfers using the club.
