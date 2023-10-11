South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Contract for major works awarded as part of $164 million project

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 11 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Major work to build the Jervis Bay Road flyover is due to start in coming weeks after the contract was awarded to SQL Global Civic.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.