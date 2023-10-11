Tips and techniques for making the most of some of Australian's best food are all part of the South Coast Food and Wine Festival at Huskisson on October 13 and 14.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Organisers Sam and Sonia Tooley are working with the Nowra Farmers Market to present a series of masterclasses curated by the Royal Agricultural Society.
Mr Tooley said that was a big win for people attending the festival.
"To be eligible for presenting at the masterclasses this year, you must have won a Royal Sydney medal, which means that it becomes very exclusive and we are we are absolutely rapt to have partnered with both the Nowra Farmers Market and the Royal Agricultural Society," he said.
"It means that we've got the like of Pecora Cheese, which is pretty close to the best cheese in Australia, giving an overview and sample of their award-winning cheeses.
"We've also got the guys from Jervis Bay Brewing with an overview of the beers that they've won awards for."
Other masterclasses are being presented by SoHi Distillery, Seaking Lobsters, Kilty's Irish Sauces, Jervis Bay Mussels, Vanella Cheese, Coolangatta Estate Winery and the Braidwood Food Company presenting Australia's best pasta.
But the fine fare does not stop there.
Six of the Shoalhaven's wineries are represented at the festival, being held beside Moona Moona Creek.
And many of the region's most popular and award-winning restaurants will also be present.
"We've got the likes of Bangalay Dining, Ponte Bar and Dining and Old Salt Distillery who will be doing street food versions of some of their menu favourites," Mr Tooley said.
That included Ponte Bar and Dining owner Thiago Menezes going back to his roots to prepare a Brazilian barbecue, while Bangalay is offering saltbush margaritas and barramundi burgers, and Martin's Ridge Farm is putting a pig on a spit.
READ MORE:
Mr Tooley said he'd put a strong focus on ensuring there was a huge variety of food options.
There is also plenty of music over the two days, featuring the likes of Ness Quinn, Sian and Sam, Soul Tonic, The Voice finalist Liam Maihi, The Martini Henrys, Grapevine Jane and finishing with Fleetwood Mac tribute band Running in The Shadows.
"This is going to be the biggest and best South Coast Food and Wine Festival that the area has ever seen," Mr Tooley said.
South Coast Tourism Industry Association chair Michelle Bishop said the festival was "a great thing for the region".
"It really puts us on the map and showcases how many amazing distilleries, wineries and all the restaurants that participate in it - which doesn't usually happen with these kind of festivals, usually you just get the food truck operators going, while this one gets all the restaurants attending," Ms Bishop said.
The number of restaurants, wineries and distillers attending "shows how we see the festival as an iconic event", she added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.