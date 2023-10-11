South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Concerns about rising rates of smoking, vaping and excessive drinking prompt action

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated October 11 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain MP, joins with Coordinare, Southern NSW Local Health District and headspace to reduce the incidence of vaping and smoking among young people in. Picture supplied.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain MP, joins with Coordinare, Southern NSW Local Health District and headspace to reduce the incidence of vaping and smoking among young people in. Picture supplied.

Concerns about rising rates of smoking, vaping and excessive drinking among the region's young people have prompted health officials to fund two projects.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.