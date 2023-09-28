Nearly every little girl dreams of being a Disney princess.
For Kate Greenwood, Gaby Black, Keira Sater and Zoe Ray, the dream has become so very real.
The talented young ladies are playing Princesses Elsa and Anna in Frozen Jr - the latest stage spectacular from Junior Albatross Musicals.
On stage the girls are making magic together, and say they're thrilled to be sharing the school holiday shows.
Greenwood and Sater are bringing Princess Elsa to life, while long-time acting pals Black and Ray are sharing the role of Princess Anna.
"It feels so great [to be Anna] - I've wanted this since I was tiny," Miss Black said.
"It feels so amazing... it's the most fun thing you could do."
Both she and Greenwood say they are big fans of Frozen, which became a cultural phenomenon after its theatrical release a decade ago.
The blockbuster Disney film was originally inspired by Danish fairy tale The Snow Queen.
"I've had all the merch since I was little. To be Elsa is a dream come true," Miss Greenwood said.
This year's JAM show may be the company's biggest yet.
Roughly 90 kids are taking to the stage for this production, including many first-time theatre performers.
Director Julia Armstrong said the kids' response to Frozen Jr had been enormous, and working with so many young people has been a joy.
"Some people say it's like herding cats, but I say it's a lot of fun," she said,
"It's not all about the performance - we know that's important - but these shows are also about the camaraderie, the sense of achievement, and their confidence.
"We have about five children with special needs in this production, so they have been learning a lot, but the other children have learned how to work with them as well.
"I think that's as much the essence of JAM as the actual performance."
In addition to the princesses, key cast members include Rylee Williams as Olaf, Kent Ellery as Kristoff, and Jay Weissel as Sven.
Lachlan Saba plays Prince Hans, Will Bilzeray is the Duke of Weselton, and Georgia Barrett delights as Oaken
While the kids are bringing the fairy tale to life on stage, there is a small army of adults creating literal magic behind the scenes.
Ms Armstrong said the stage crew "ran away with ideas" to create one of their most spectacular shows.
Without revealing too many spoilers, audiences are set to be thrilled by snow, sparkles and more - thanks to clever practical effects and stunning costumes.
"Julie [Fraser] is the magic one who creates things, and thinks of all these ideas," Ms Armstrong said.
"We're a creative lot, so it just happens like that really."
The JAM kids' first performance of Frozen Jr was on Thursday evening (September 28) at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
They have three more shows this weekend:
Do you want to build a snowman with JAM?
Get your tickets for Frozen Jr online or at the box office.
