Huskisson has been named one of Australia's top tourist towns.
The town at the heart of Jervis Bay won bronze in the tiny tourism town category at the National Top Tourism Town Awards, presented in Canberra's Parliament House today (Thursday, September 14).
Berry was also a finalist in the national awards, after winning gold in the small tourism town category at the NSW awards during May, however Huskisson was the only NSW destination to get a nod at the national level.
Huskisson Chamber of Commerce and Tourism president Daniel Payne said he was "deeply honoured" to accept the bronze award "on behalf of the people who make our town so unique".
He paid tribute to Huskisson's resident and business operators.
"This award belongs to our remarkable community, whose hard work, hospitality and warmth make our town the must-visit destination that it is," Mr Payne said.
"A big thank you must go to our businesses, residents and visitors who make our town the best tiny town in Australia."
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley paid tribute to all those who played a hand in the local tourism sector.
"We were incredibly excited to have Huskisson be recognised on a national level like this," she said.
READ MORE:
"The Top Tourism Awards are the country's premiere tourism award and it is a huge achievement for our region, and especially to all of our wonderful communities and businesses who put so much effort into making Shoalhaven a warm and welcoming place for visitors," Cr Findley said.
The Top Tourism Town Awards are part of the Australian Tourism Awards program, the tourism industry's peak Awards recognising and promoting excellence in tourism.
The awards showcase the value of tourism to towns and communities across Australia and celebrate the diversity of regional destinations.
Winners were determined by a state and national level voting process and an industry judging panel.
Dwellingup in Western Australia was awarded gold and Aireys Inlet in Victoria was awarded silver in the Tiny Tourism Town category for populations up to 1500, ahead of Huskisson.
