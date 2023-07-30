South Coast Register
The Shoalhaven Riverwatch mangrove nursery is one of a kind - here's how it became a runaway success

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
Shoalhaven Riverwatch runs a unique mangrove nursery at Greenwell Point. Their mangrove propagation and planting efforts are making a huge difference to the environment. Picture supplied.
On the tidal fringe of Greenwell Point sits a unique plant nursery.

