Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says funding for the Jervis Bay Road flyover is safe, despite the project being caught up in the federal government's infrastructure audit.
"I am guaranteeing that it will happen," the Prime Minister said in Ulladulla on Tuesday, July 25.
"This is an important project, I've seen for myself why it's necessary, and we'll get on with the job of doing it.
"I stood on that intersection with Fiona Phillips way back in 2019, but nothing happened with the former government," Mr Albanese said.
"Nothing happened because they were big on announcements, but they were not big on delivering.
"But I want to make sure that it's delivered."
Mr Albanese said there was money in the budget for the flyover, but "everything's part of the infrastructure review".
He described the pause in projects as "a short sharp review to make sure that every dollar goes to the right project at the right time, and this will be a priority."
But a review was needed, Mr Albanese said, because there were 800 projects on the national infrastructure list, and some of them were "massively undercosted, and couldn't possibly have occurred".
Also on the list are the Nowra Bypass and the Milton-Ulladulla Bypass, which Labor committed to before the last election.
Mr Albanese said the Federal Government "put additional money into the Nowra bypass in January", but the project did not have full costings.
"That's one of the reasons why you do a review, is to get proper costings for projects," he said.
