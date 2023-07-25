Shoalhaven City Council has locked in the date for its annual Thrive Together Fair.
Essential services for locals doing it tough will be under one roof on Tuesday, August 8, at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre in Bomaderry.
The free event is for anyone struggling in the housing and cost of living crises.
Everything from legal and tenancy experts, to community housing, aged care and disability supports, health, welfare and financial services - and many more - will be on deck.
The services will be able to support, and connect people to local assistance programs.
Every attendee will have the opportunity to receive a care pack before leaving the event. The fair will also provide access to free haircuts, shower facilities, and refreshments.
Mayor Amanda Findley said the fair aims to foster a sense of community and mutual support.
"Thrive Together Fair is a one-day free event where community can access vital resources, build meaningful connections, and experience the power of community support," said Mayor Amanda Findley.
"I encourage all community of Shoalhaven to join us and discover the valuable services and connections available to uplift and empower individuals and families."
For more information and updates, visit the Thrive Together Fair webpage.
WHAT: Thrive Together Fair
WHEN: Tuesday, August 8, 10am-2pm
WHERE: Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, Bomaderry
