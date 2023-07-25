A century ago, Legacy made a promise to help veterans' families carry on with their lives, after the loss or injury of a loved one.
Nowra Legacy has celebrated that unwavering promise, at its own centenary luncheon at the Fleet Air Arm Museum.
More than 70 local widows joined the celebration last week (Tuesday, July 18), along with children and people with disabilities who are also supported by Legacy.
Dignitaries including Keith Payne VC (also a legatee), state MPs Liza Butler and Gareth Ward, and Commanding Officers from HMAS Albatross, HMAS Creswell, and the ADF Parachute School also attended - along with the Royal Australian Navy Musicians, who provided entertainment.
Nowra Legacy chairman Allan Nolan and Wollongong and South Coast Legacy group president James Morris led the formalities.
Mr Payne presented a certificate of achievement to Nowra Legacy, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to supporting local widows.
Today, Legacy supports about 40,000 partners and children of veterans; Nowra Legacy helps about 200 people in the Shoalhaven.
Their works means a child gets an education and a fair go, a widow is not disadvantaged and alone, and families aren't torn apart by the effects of post-traumatic stress or psychological injuries.
Want to become a Legatee?
Legatees are the backbone of Legacy and deliver the vast majority of support services.
They are volunteers who personally help partners and children of veterans - it can be practical supports, social activities, mentorship, or advocacy.
For more info and to apply, visit Legacy Get Involved.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.