Nowra Legacy celebrates 100 years of national organisation supporting veterans' families at HMAS Albatross Luncheon

Updated July 25 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:19am
Nowra Legacy has celebrated the national organisation's centenary. Keith Payne VC (who is also a Legatee) presented the local group with a certificate of achievement at its celebration luncheon. Picture supplied.
A century ago, Legacy made a promise to help veterans' families carry on with their lives, after the loss or injury of a loved one.

