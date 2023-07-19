South Coast Register
Shoalhaven Tigers roar early but fumble late in loss to Springwood Scorchers

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:00pm
Bomaderry Tigers' Jack Callaghan going for a layup against the Goulburn Bears. Picture by Shoalhaven Basketball Association.
The Shoalhaven Tigers played one of their strongest games of the year on Saturday but unfortunately blew a lead late to lose to the Springwood Scorchers, 70-80.

