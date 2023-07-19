The Shoalhaven Tigers played one of their strongest games of the year on Saturday but unfortunately blew a lead late to lose to the Springwood Scorchers, 70-80.
Immediately out of the gates there was a different level of energy from the Tigers side, with a big block by Mitch Falcke leading to a put back layup in transition for Hayden Curley.
The side was incredibly composed and caught the Scorchers off guard.
At the end of the first-half the Tigers led 42-29, with the momentum continuing into the third where they still led 60-52.
However, a big run by Springwood in the final period would see the Tigers only put up 10 points to the Scorchers 28.
It was an unfortunate loss for the bottom place Tigers who had played so well all game.
READ MORE:
The guard tandem of Rory Shepherdson and Corey Walker, had their best games of the season, Shepherdson scored 15 points and knocked down three threes, while Walker had 16 points and two threes.
Eli Matic and Falcke both had stellar games too chipping in 13 and 11 respectively.
For Springwood, big man Jack Bell led the way with a game high 32 points to lead his side to victory.
The Tigers definitely have shown a lot of improvement in the second half of the season but it unfortunately is never for a full game, you see the potential in spurts, but the complete package just isn't there yet in the first season of the Tigers' new program.
With this loss the Tigers sit in seventh place with a record of 2-14 with two rounds to go.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.