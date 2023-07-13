Eclipse Taekwondo are making their mark on the world stage.
Five of the gym's athletes have returned from international competition with a huge medal haul.
The Nowra team won 13 gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals at three major competitions, held in Brisbane on July 7-9.
They started with the Oceania Open Poomsae Championship (July 7), followed by the Oceania President's Cup (July 8), and finished at the Australian Open (July 9).
READ MORE:
Teenage athletes Carter Turner and Grace Petts, represented Eclipse in their first international event, alongside masters Pich-chapha Tanakitcharoenpat (head Poomsae coach), Barry Jordan, and Dale Bryce (gym owner).
Speaking to the Register on the team's return home, Tanakitcharoenpat was elated for her young students and the whole team.
"Grace and Carter did pairs together, and also individual competition in the cadet division (under 14s). This was their first ever international competition," she said.
"We are so pumped, and chuffed for everyone, especially the two kids.
"They are so ready to go to more of the big competitions."
Across the three competitions, the five local athletes won:
There will be little rest for Team Eclipse, who have more competitions coming up in quick succession.
This Sunday (July 16), 10 team members will compete at the NSW State Selections in Sydney.
They will be vying for a spot at the Australian Taekwondo Nationals later in the year.
Immediately after, Tanakitcharoenpat and Jordan are heading overseas.
The pair will represent Australia in their Poomsae specialty, at the World Taekwondo Hanmadang in Seongnam, Korea.
A former Thai national representative, Tanakitcharoenpat said she is thrilled to now compete for her adopted home country.
"I'm so proud - there's no other words to describe it," she said.
"When they sent the invitation letter for this, it meant so much to me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.