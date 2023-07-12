South Coast Register
Nowra and Narooma firefighters called up to battle Canada wildfires

Updated July 13 2023 - 10:41am, first published 9:00am
15 NSW Parks and Wildlife Service firefighters are set to deploy to the current Canadian Wildfires. The latest contingent includes Damien Dubrowin and Kim Waterhouse of Nowra, and Chris Wilson of Narooma. Picture supplied.
Nowra's Damien Dubrowin is answering the call to battle unprecedented wildfires in Canada.

