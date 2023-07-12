Nowra's Damien Dubrowin is answering the call to battle unprecedented wildfires in Canada.
The NSW Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) firefighter is among 15 from the service, who will deploy this week to assist in the massive emergency.
Since May, firefighters from all over the world have assisted Canadian emergency services in battling blazes across almost every province.
880 wildfires were actively burning across Canada on Wednesday (July 12), according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.
READ MORE:
Mr Dubrowin is part of the fourth deployment of NPWS specialist firefighters; this group leaves on Saturday (July 15) for a four-week stint.
He said the NPWS team is ready to get their boots on the ground, and offer some relief to exhausted Canadian firefighters.
"Since the initial call for assistance come through in May, the fire emergency continues to escalate. 48 NPWS firefighters have since deployed to Canada as part of the Australian/New Zealand contingent," Mr Dubrowin said.
"We are part of an international effort including firefighters from the United States, New Zealand, South Africa, South Korea, France, Spain, Chile, Mexico and Costa Rica, focussed on helping the Canadians battle fires burning across most provinces."
Mr Dubrowin added that similarities between Australian and Canadian firefighting means the team can step into their roles quickly and easily.
"My role will be Lead Planning Officer, part of the Incident Management Team, working alongside NPWS air operations managers, air crew, divisional commanders and Remote Area Fire Teams (RAFT)," he said.
"We have very similar approaches to wildfire management so our crews will be fully integrated and will be able to provide support to the already stretched Canadian firefighters," Mr Dubrowin said.
READ MORE:
Fellow firefighters Kim Waterhouse of Nowra and Chris Wilson of Narooma are also part of the contingent heading to Canada.
All three are members of the RAFT crew.
RAFT crew work in rugged, isolated areas that firefighting tankers can't access.
They are skilled in 'dry firefighting' techniques such as creating firebreaks, by cutting mineral earth trails, or undertaking backburning.
NPWS wishes Damien, Kim, Chris and all NPWS staff already in, or heading to Canada, a safe deployment and return home.
During this cooler season on the south coast, NPWS staff continue to conduct hazard reduction burns, as part of their bushfire mitigation efforts.
More than 2,500 hectares have been treated in south coast parks and reserves in the last year.
Further hazard reduction burns are planned for spring, weather permitting.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.