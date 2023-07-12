South Coast Register
15 transition beds being opened in the Shoalhaven, 20 in the Illawarra

By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 1:30pm
There has been plenty of pressure of beds at Shoalhaven Hospital, with many being occupied by elderly patients awaiting places in residential aged care. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
There has been a massive rise in the number of elderly patients occupying Shoalhaven and Illawarra hospital beds while awaiting places in aged care.

