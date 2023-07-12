There has been a massive rise in the number of elderly patients occupying Shoalhaven and Illawarra hospital beds while awaiting places in aged care.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said every day during the past year there were an average of 92 patients in the region's hospital beds who were ready to be transferred to residential aged care facilities.
Mr Park said that number was previously between 30 and 40 patients per day.
To help ease the pressure on hospitals up to 35 temporary aged care beds are being made available across the Illawarra Shoalhaven region, under a joint state and federal funding agreement.
Mr Park said the agreement would enable additional beds in the Illawarra Shoalhaven to open under the Transitional Aged Care Program.
"This will make it possible for more patients to be safely discharged from hospital to another care facility while they wait for a residential placement to become available," Mr Park said.
"Under the agreement, the NSW Government will contribute around 75 per cent of the funding required to open 20 additional transition beds in Illawarra, which will equate to around $5 million annually," he said.
"We will also jointly fund an additional 15 transitional beds in the Shoalhaven, with four already in place in Nowra."
Mr Park said the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District had been facing "unprecedented challenges with the flow of patients through local hospitals because of the impact of residential aged care bed shortages".
The lack of residential aged care beds impacts impacted on other patients needing admission to hospitals, Mr Park said.
"This relief package will enable more elderly patients, who are well enough for discharge, to be cared for in a more appropriate facility while at the same time making more hospital beds available," he said.
"This will significantly improve access to hospital beds from emergency departments."
Staff recruitment is underway and the Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD is negotiating with Figtree Private Hospital to enable the opening of a 20-bed ward within its facility.
Additional transition to aged care beds will open over the next few months.
