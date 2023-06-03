The SS Chimborazo - a near disaster on the South Coast

The South Coast has a rich maritime history and with that comes many a story of ill-fated vessels, human incompetency and the power of mother nature.
The story of the SS Chimborazo is one of dumb luck, a disaster that narrowly avoided being catastrophic.
The 4000 tonne, three-masted, iron barque, iron screw steamer was built in 1871 by the Orient Steam Company in Liverpool.
It was noted as an "impressive" modern ship that catered to both passenger travel and the transportation of cargo.
She enjoyed several years of service on the sea before making her ill-fated voyage from London to Sydney in March 1878.
On March 14 the SS Chimborazo was travelling through the Jervis Bay region when she collided straight into the headland of Point Perpendicular in broad daylight.
As reported by the Australian Town and Country Journal on March 23, 1878, "We have to record a shipping disaster of a most extraordinary nature, one that has no parallel in marine casualties in Australian waters."
The ship ran aground on the headland when it touched upon some detached sunken rocks that weren't visible to the commanding crew.
The impact was said to be so great that it launched passengers into the air, luckily no serious injuries were sustained.
It's still a mystery as to how such a large ship led by an experienced captain was able to run aground in broad daylight.
The ship lost eight metres of keel (the timber structure along the side of a ship) from the impact of the collision but managed to stay afloat.
Passengers onboard were asked to run to the back of the ship to tilt the bow of the boat, with the ships engines in reverse to assist in moving the Chimborazo off the rocks.
The mission was successful and the Chimborazo would slide back into the sea.
While the ship was still upright at this point, it was recognised that it was officially lost and had to be abandoned.
The lifeboats were launched and all passengers were successfully transported to the shore where they eventually completed their journey to Sydney via the SS Collaroy.
Captain John Vine Hall's reputation suffered immensely from the incident, with him receiving a sixth month suspension.
The SS Chimborazo would eventually be salvaged and later scrapped at the end of the century in Preston, England.
