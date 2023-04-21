'It is not often in history that you can say a lighthouse did more harm than good, but that is the case of the Cape St George Lighthouse.
In its 40 years of operation, the ill-fated lighthouse saw more than 20 ships wrecked in the vicinity it was supposed to be covering.
Thanks to a mix-up in the surveying of the proposed site, the lighthouse would end up being built in the wrong spot entirely.
Ships would report that no light whatsoever could be seen when approaching Jervis Bay from the North, and that it was only barely visible when approaching from the Southern corridor.
From 1864 to 1893, 23 ships would meet a watery grave in the surrounding waters, with the Australian Government concluding post an investigation that "errors-very grave errors, highly censurable - have been committed in the erection of the lighthouse.
Despite the investigations' conclusion, the Cape St George Lighthouse would continue to operate for another six years, until it was finally replaced with the Point Perpendicular Lighthouse in 1899.
Even after the construction of the new lighthouse, Cape St George Lighthouse would continue to cause trouble with other ships confusing the two.
In 1904 the lighthouse was destroyed by the Royal Navy during shelling exercises.
The sad history of the lighthouse wasn't exclusive to the ships navigating the waters of Jervis Bay, with several other deaths associated with Cape St George.
In 1867, the daughter of the Principal Keeper, Isabella Jane Lee, passed away from typhus, while 13-year-old George Gibson died of pleurisy in 1882.
In another dark turn of events, William's sister Kate would accidentally shoot 19-year-old Harriet Parker in the head with a rifle while fooling around in the Lighthouse grounds.
The Bailey family were also met with tragedy while manning the lighthouse.
In 1885, 11-year-old Florence Bailey died of typhoid fever, before her father Edward, the Assistant Lightkeeper, was torn apart by sharks when he was washed off the rocks while fishing in 1895.
The ruins of the Cape St George Lighthouse can be viewed in Booderee National Park.
The remains were listed on the National Estate Register in 1981, in recognition of the landmark's historical significance.
