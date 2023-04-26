Police detect more than 2000 infringements on local roads during traffic blitz

The threat of double demerits did not prevent hundreds of drivers doing the wrong thing on the southern region's roads over the Anzac Day long weekend.
Police detected more than 2000 infringements in the region over the four days.
They included 969 people charged with speeding, 48 for drink-driving offences, 50 for not wearing seatbelts, and 38 people using their mobile phones while driving.
There was also a fatal crash that claimed one life, and 41 major crashes resulting in 16 people being injured.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said that despite a well-publicised traffic safety campaign leading up to Anzac Day, there were still some drivers who either missed the messaging or believed traffic laws and road safety did not apply to them.
"I find it incomprehensible that there are still some drivers out there that make choices that put not only their own lives at risk, but the lives of other road users, pedestrians and first responders at risk," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
Police will continue to run these operations in order to keep the community safe and target dangerous and irresponsible driving behaviour.
