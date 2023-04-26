South Coast Register
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cars damaged in East Nowra and Bomaderry

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 28 2023 - 10:08am, first published April 26 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Rigney looks over the damage caused to her car while it was parked in her driveway and behind a gate on Friday night. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Danielle Rigney looks over the damage caused to her car while it was parked in her driveway and behind a gate on Friday night. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

The difficult time for Nowra's car owners continued over the weekend, when windscreens were smashed and rear vision mirrors ripped off in several streets.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.