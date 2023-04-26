The difficult time for Nowra's car owners continued over the weekend, when windscreens were smashed and rear vision mirrors ripped off in several streets.
Cars in McKay Street, St Anne Street and Quiberon Street in East Nowra were damaged, as was one in Yeovil Drive, Bomaderry.
Danielle Rigney was preparing to take her son to work on the morning of Saturday, April 22, when she realised someone had thrown a large chunk of wood at her car, shattering the windscreens.
She said her car had been back into the driveway on Friday night, but when she saw it on Saturday morning "a hunk of wood was still sitting there in the windscreen".
Ms Rigney said she was unable to drive the car until it was repaired, meaning she was having to walk to and from work.
She was uncertain how she would help her son get between school, extra-curricular activities and a part-time job.
"It's so annoying," she said.
"It's going to be difficult to get him to and from all his commitments until it's repaired".
The latest round of random attacks continues a spate of damage to cars.
It started with several vehicles being damaged when keys or possibly a fork was used to scratch paintwork of cars parked in Nowra's central business district.
Then there was a morning when several cars through central Nowra had their tyres punctured, stabbed with a screwdriver or small knife.
Police are investigating the latest incidents, and have called for anyone with information or video footage to come forward.
A security camera at a home in McKay Street captured images of a man wearing track pants, hoodie and hat possibly committing some of the damage.
