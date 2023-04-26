South Coast Register
North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels needs volunteers. Could you help out?

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated April 26 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 1:30pm
Demand for Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven has grown rapidly. The service is calling out for more volunteers to meet community need. Picture supplied
Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven is pleading for volunteers.

