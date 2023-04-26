Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven is pleading for volunteers.
Demand for their meals has grown rapidly, and the service desperately need more hands on deck.
Already this year, client numbers have jumped 15 per cent at Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven.
It's estimated that Jervis Bay needs at least an extra 25 people, while Nowra-Bomaderry needs enough volunteers to fill two kitchens.
In short, Meals on Wheels needs as many people as possible - and they're needed now.
"Our current volunteers have been working overtime," Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven general manager Angela Pendelebury said.
"With the demand going up as much as it has, we are just desperate for more volunteers to help meet it.
"The services are getting the same drivers come back three times a week, doing delivery runs on every single delivery day, just because they don't have enough to fill the roster.
"[Jervis Bay] could easily take another 10 drivers and 15 more cooks if they were available.
"At Nowra-Bomaderry we have just opened a new kitchen, but we can't make use of that wonderful new facility until we can put together a roster of people."
The fresh, hot meals make a world of difference for the Shoalhaven locals.
While most Meals on Wheels clients are seniors, it's also a godsend to people recovering from surgeries or injuries, who just need a hand in the short term.
To keep the essential service running takes an army of volunteers.
Outside of cooking and delivery, there are admin volunteers who keep the whole operation running smoothly.
Those with expertise in admin, accounting or logistics - and some time to spare - are also desperately needed.
No matter the role at Meals on Wheels, Ms Pendelebury said one of the biggest takeaways for volunteers is satisfaction.
"It's always heartwarming to hear how much out volunteers get out of it," she said.
"The reality is, nothing makes you feel as good as knowing you're making a difference in someone's life.
"And Meals on Wheels is life changing.
"It adds to quality to people's lives, rather than struggling with the most basic things."
Volunteer rosters at Meals on Wheels are flexible - generally, most volunteers at the North Shoalhaven services commit once a week, or once a fortnight.
Meals on Wheels provides training for volunteers.
To join the volunteer team, contact Meals on Wheels North Shoalhaven.
Website: northshoalhavenmeals.org.au
Email: recepton@nsmow.org.au
Phone: 02 4422 5111
