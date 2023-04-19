South Coast Register
Home/News/Latest News

Extra funding to be delivered over four years as part of cultural investment

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:52am, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Federal Government is giving Bundanon an extra $33 million over the next four years. Picture supplied.
The Federal Government is giving Bundanon an extra $33 million over the next four years. Picture supplied.

Bundanon has been given an extra $33 million over four years to enhance its standing as a national collecting institution.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.