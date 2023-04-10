One of the Shoalhaven's most outstanding athletes is having her life immortalised in film.
The Shoalhaven Movie and Multimedia Group is finishing production on the highly anticipated documentary "Finding Form: Running Overcoming Adversity" focused on the achievements of Cambewarra running sensation Christine Suffolk.
The movie looks at the many hurdles the deaf cross-country runner has faced throughout her life, and how she has overcome them on the way to representing Australia at competitions all over the world and winning hundreds of medals.
The emotional and uplifting film shares how Christine overcame her disabilities with the help of her supporters, to achieve international success.
It features interviews with people including Christine's mum Fay Suffolk, offering a glimpse into Christine's life, struggles, and ultimately, her triumphs.
Christine's story is one of resilience which will inspire those struggling to cope with life's challenges to keep pushing forward.
READ MORE:
The documentary will premiere at Southern Regional Video Club's showing in Wollongong on Sunday, May 7, with the director David and some of the film's subjects and crew in attendance.
The Shoalhaven Movie and Multimedia Group is a collective of amateur filmmakers that has been operating in the Shoalhaven for more than 20 years.
"The past few years have been difficult for many of us, and have put a damper on a lot of local filmmaking," said group president David.
"But this documentary shows that there is still massive scope for quality amateur filmmaking in the Shoalhaven."
The group is planning further productions and would like to hear from locals who are interested in participating or learning about all aspects of filmmaking.
It meets at 2pm on the second Tuesday of the month.
For more details contact David on 44213270, or email shoalhavenmovie@gmail.com.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.