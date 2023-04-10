Birds of a feather going on sale together at Shoalhaven High

Birds of a feather are selling together at Shoalhaven High School on Sunday, April 16.
The Shoalhaven Avicultural Society is coming of age with its 21st annual bird sale, and this year the event has moved from the usual location of the Nowra PCYC to the high school next door.
Society president Ray Faulds said the sale in the school auditorium was expected to attract about 100 breeders selling virtually everything with feathers and two legs.
"We have everything from little finches up to macaws, cockies, budgies, canaries, conures, eclectus parrots - you name it we've got it," Mr Faulds said.
He was expecting buyers to come from all over NSW and even interstate.
"I've got people coming up from Melbourne, just to buy budgies," Mr Faulds said.
The breeders taking part in the sale on the day include about half a dozen selling African Grey parrots.
Mr Faulds owned an African Grey named Charlie, and described them as "a very sensible bird".
"We've just been laughing our heads off because he laughs like my wife and barks like the dog and tells the dog to come out to go for a wee," he said.
"Anything you say they pick up."
While many keen bird fanciers will be attending, the sale offers plenty for novices with trade tables offering cages, nesting boxes, medication and advice - in fact everything a person needs to get started in the world of bird ownership and companionship.
There will also be a seed van.
"Everything people want for birds will be there," Mr Faulds said.
The Lions Club is doing catering on the day, a coffee van will be present, and a major raffle will be drawn at noon.
The sale is open from 10am to 1pm, with a $3 entry fee for adults while children under 12 are free.
Proceeds from the day will be donated to help the region's youth, including creating scholarships at Shoalhaven High School.
Mr Faulds said the Shoalhaven Avicultural Society was always open to new members
Journalist with the South Coast Register
