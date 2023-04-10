Records smashed at Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival

The records tumbled during Sunday's Blessing of the Fleet Festival.
A record crowd turned up to watch a record number of floats travel through the centre of Ulladulla, with a record number of princesses on board.
There was also a record numbers of stallholders as the market spread from the civic centre lawns to the wharf, with two stages set up to ensure constant entertainment.
The stage at the wharf area was even used as a pulpit as Father Michael Dyer moved his usual 9am Catholic church service to the wharf before the parade kicked off.
Festival organiser Leonie Smith was delighted with the way it went.
"I was down at the greasy pole and tug of war area at 3pm, and I've never seen so many people there," she said.
"We had a record crowd for the parade, a record number of floats and a record number of stalls.
"The committee's really chuffed with the crowd size and the overall success of the day."
It was the first full festival since the Black Summer bushfires and the pandemic hit the region.
And Ms Smith said one of the best things about this year's festival was it gave the chance for all the princesses from 2020 onwards to be part of the parade.
The 2021 princess winner Matilda Sinclair was even on a float that won a prize at part of the Easter Sunday event.
The Willy Wonka float, carrying princesses Sophie Whitmore and Tayla Makarenko, was named best of the day, ahead of the Barbie float with Matilda Sinclair on board.
The Rio float with princesses Lara Young and Molly Drysdale was highly commended, as was the Nemo entry with princesses Annabelle Healy and Tahlia Brook.
A special mention went to the Indigenous float, carrying princesses Hope Gardner and Maddisen Hayman.
The day that ended with a spectacular display over the Ulladulla Harbour that delighted the huge crowd gathered around the foreshore.
"We've had so many positive comments, a lot of positive feedback about the whole day," Ms Smith said.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
