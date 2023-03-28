Nowra's Anaconda opening brings out bargain hunters

There were plenty of bargains on offer when Nowra's new Anaconda adventure and sports store opened its doors on Saturday morning.
And there were even more people keen to snap up the special deals, with a big crowd waiting for the opening at 8am.
Store manager Lachlan Mitchell said it went well.
"There was a bit of a buzz, a lot of people came out and it was a really good day," he said.
Mr Mitchell said it was a good family day, with plenty of sales across the store.
RELATED:
"Everyone grabbed a bit of a bargain when they could depending on what they were after," he said.
And he is expecting more energy and excitement around the HomeCo building in South Nowra, with more high profile retailers set to open in coming days.
"There haven't been too many new places opening up, and to have a few new retailers in this complex has been pretty good for the town," Mr Mitchell said.
"A bit of newness is good for everyone around."
And with other retailers opening he was expecting plenty of activity around the store over the coming weekend.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.