It's official: TK Maxx South Nowra will open the doors on March 30.
In an update to the South Coast Register, a spokesperson for parent company TJX has confirmed the local outlet will open in just over a fortnight's time.
"I am pleased to confirm that we'll be opening our TK Maxx South Nowra store on Thursday 30th March at 9am," the spokesperson said.
TK Maxx will open as part of HomeCo South Nowra - formerly the Masters building.
Before this year's fit out, the HomeCo building had sat vacant for seven years
Originally built for Masters hardware, the store never opened its doors; the chain was folded by parent company Woolworths in 2016.
More stores will join the discount outlet in the coming months, including JB Hi-Fi, Anaconda, and Rebel.
Previously, a JB Hi-Fi spokesperson told the Register its Nowra store would open in April, with 45 staff members on board.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.