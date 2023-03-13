South Coast Register
Home/News/Business

TK Maxx confirms Nowra store will open in March

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated March 14 2023 - 10:54am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TK Maxx will open its Nowra store on March 30. Picture supplied.

It's official: TK Maxx South Nowra will open the doors on March 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
Riders race hard in Robbie Williams Memorial series
No comments
NVC's Matt O'Hearn leading in Division 2. Supplied pciture.
Why the Berry area could soon experience an agritourism property boom
No comments
Mrs Gibson and husband Paul have owned the property at 141 Woodhill Mountain Road, Broughton Vale (Berry) since 1996. Pictures: Supplied
Under the hammer: Beachside home last listed in the 1970s fetches $3.7m
No comments
The absolute waterfront home at 137 Quay Road, Callala Beach sold under the hammer.
Taskforce committee seeks advocates to help homeless people
No comments
Shoalhaven City Council's Homelessness Taskforce committee seeks new members. Picture supplied
More from my region
UOW students' urgent calls to address rental crisis
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
A small group of protestors are calling on the University of Wollongong to address the rental crisis facing students. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Amone misses again as Dragons name unchanged 17 for Broncos clash
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Jacob Liddle will again share the hooking duties with Moses Mbye when the Dtagons play the Broncos on Saturday.
Roads, businesses flood in Warrawong, Warilla during deluge
Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury
No comments
Forget the rain, Oak Flats man Jack Clarke's as happy as a duck in water in his temporary home by Lake Illawarra this week. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Tickets still up for grabs to see the Stars of the Highlands dance for cancer in May
Southern Highland News
Southern Highland News
No comments
Tickets are still on sale to see stars Jackie Meyers, Kate Compagnoni, Glenn Wallace, Gennene Turner, Nell Shepard, Declan Veness, Sara Correia and James Borbone hit the stage for Cancer Council's Dance for Cancer event. Picture by Briannah Devlin.
More national stories
'Professional shoplifting' on the rise as retailers band together
No comments
Shoplifters are targeting pricier products like red meat. File picture.
'Not disabled enough', and now the house could go
Trevor Silversides' knee injury has cost him almost "everything" in his life. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
The dark side of popular wellness videos
No comments
A woman films herself for a vlog. Picture by Alena Darmel via Canva
The strange Australian gift causing a stir in Oscars goodie bags
No comments
A hand from outside the frame holding an Oscar award. Picture via Canva.