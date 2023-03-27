JB Hi-Fi confirms opening date for Nowra store

Nowra's new JB Hi-Fi store will open the doors this week.
In an update to the South Coast Register, a company spokesperson confirmed the new outlet will open on Thursday (March 30).
JB Hi-Fi will share an opening day with neighbouring outlet TK Maxx.
Both stores are located in the newly fitted out HomeCo South Nowra, where Anaconda has already opened its doors.
The official opening is slightly earlier than anticipated - initially, the store opening was forecast for April.
HomeCo South Nowra is a new identity for the former Masters building.
Other stores opening in the centre include Rebel, RSEA Safety, and Sydney Tools.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
