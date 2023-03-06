South Coast Register
Nowra drug law reform forum told of plan

By Glenn Ellard
March 6 2023
Greens candidate for South Coast, Amanda Findley, is pushing for cannabis to be legalised. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

The Greens are pushing for cannabis to be legalised min NSW.

