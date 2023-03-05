A total fire ban is active in the Goulburn Mulwaree, Yass Valley, Upper Lachlan and Queanbeyan-Palerang regions for Monday (March 6).
Meanwhile, neighbouring shires in the Southern Highlands and on the South Coast remain on high alert
Warm and windy weather across southern NSW has bumped the fire danger rating up to 'high' in the Southern Ranges and Illawarra/Shoalhaven fire districts.
Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee and Wollondilly shires are included in the high fire danger zone, but currently have no total fire ban in place.
On Monday and Tuesday (March 6-7), strong winds and high temperatures are forecast across the board.
Goulburn is tipped to hit 31 degrees on Monday, Nowra 35 degrees, Bowral 33 degrees, Yass and Crookwell 30 degrees, and both Braidwood and Queanbeayan have a forecast top of 29 degrees.
North-westerly winds of 30-35km/h will gust through the Southern Ranges (Goulburn, Yass, Queanbeyan) on Monday; north-westerlies of 30-45km/h are forecast for the Illawarra/Shoalhaven (Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly).
While the strong winds are tipped to stick around until Wednesday, top temperatures are set to cool as the week progresses.
During a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or to carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.
NSW RFS strongly recommends reconsidering activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting.
During a high fire danger rating, be ready to act in case of a fire.
Further down the coast, there is no fire rating in the Eurobodalla Shire. The area can expect lighter winds, with a top of 33 degrees for Batemans Bay, and 30 degrees for Narooma.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
