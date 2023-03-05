A new all ages music festival heading to Berry has become a lot more family-friendly with the addition of dedicated children's activities for the Easter Saturday event.
The Lazy Mountain festival, organised by musical taste-makers Yours and Owls, will have a Kids Club area with various craft and face painting, plus a Surfpaints team taking art workshops to upcycle old surfboards (that were destined for landfill).
It will give parents a bit of breathing space in between sets by Tash Sultana, Middle Kids and Gang of Youths at the music festival on April 8.
The food truck contingent has also been announced with Clyde River oysters, smoked meats from Black Iron and Black Sheep Smokers, picnic hampers and locally produced gelato for the kiddies (and big kids at heart).
Other culinary highlights include South Coast Paella, ice-cream from Kiama micro-dairy The Pines, middle eastern delights from Samaras, Turkish gozleme, yum cha and fresh juices.
Beverages available include Hawke's Brewing Co, seltzers, cocktails from Archie Rose Distilling Co, Henry Clive wines, and The Kraken Black Spiced Rum and The VIP Aperol Spritz experience.
Meantime, favourite's from Adelaide Bad//Dreems have joined the musical lineup which also sees Slowly Slowly, South Coast star Tyne James Organ plus Merci, Mercy.
Gates open 12pm, Saturday April 8.
CAMPING & GLAMPING
Berry and its surrounding areas have a plethora of accommodation options, including a number of camping alternatives on offer with official Lazy Mountain camping packages for both Friday and Saturday, offering options from basic to luxury glamping at Berry Sports and Recreation Centre.
KIDS
Minor's with a valid ticket must be accompanied by a responsible adult, that is, a parent, step-parent or guardian of the minor at all times during the event, so keep your kids close.
Minor's will be given different coloured, under 18 wristband's so Security and event staff can clearly identify minors.
SHUTTLE BUSES
Yours and Owls will be running a number of ticketed shuttle bus services every 20 mins to Berry Showgrounds from and to the below destinations. You will need to pre-book your bus tickets from https://lazymountain.com.au/faqs
IF IT RAINS
The show will go on. The show will only be abandoned if conditions are deemed dangerous. If a show is cancelled, Refunds will be available as per the ticketing terms and conditions. In the event of inclement weather, patrons should check on Yours & Owls Facebook page for updates regarding traffic, parking, or wet weather arrangements.
CAMERAS
Personal digital cameras (including smartphones) are permitted at the event, but professional photography equipment is not permitted.
Recording or filming the event is strictly prohibited.
SMOKING
Designated smoking areas will be available throughout the site. If you are found to be smoking outside of these area's you will be asked to move and in extreme cases, may be asked to leave the event. Please be considerate and think of how your smoking may affect others around you.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
