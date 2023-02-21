The Shoalhaven is set for a huge weekend of rugby league with Bomaderry Sporting Complex playing host to the South Coast Group 7 All Star clashes this Saturday February 25.
The event acts as the precursor to the Group 7 season, which is just four weeks away and will see both the Group 7 All Stars and Indigenous All Stars battle it out alongside the Ladies League Tag All Star squads.
Last year was the inaugural All Star weekend and with it being a roaring success, it has been brought back this year, with Group 7 Operations Manager Ashton Sims saying it will be even "bigger and better."
The Group 7 All Stars side will be led by Shellharbour Sharks coach Abed Atallah, while the Indigenous All Stars side will be coached by former professional player Craig Simon.
In the Ladies League Tag all-stars, the Group 7 side will be coached by the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets Talia Atfield while Krissy Falzon will lead the Indigenous All Stars side.
Atallah said the event was a great opportunity for the players to get even more exposure ahead of the season.
"There's a lot of change from last year's team, but it's given a few new kids an opportunity which they're looking forward to," he said.
"Some look up to the players they're playing against, so it really is just a great event for all involved."
Simon echoed a similar sentiment about the opportunity the event provides for players and said it's an honour to be able to coach the side.
"When Ashton rang me up I was quite honoured to be able to coach the Indigenous side," he said.
"To be amongst your people and your mob it should be even better.
"It's great to see a number of young guys coming through, I think the youngest on the side is 18-years and games like this are really good because they get a chance to shine."
This is the second straight season for Atallah coaching the All-Stars side, who said the success of last year's event makes him equally excited for this weekend.
"I really enjoyed the concept and like Simon said, it's very important to have those fixtures in our calendar."
Not only will this weekend's game provide entertainment for the community, but it'll also be an important event that acknowledges and celebrates the First Nation population of the region.
Sims said he was incredibly excited for the weekend and the lead-up to what he's hoping is a smooth sailing Group 7 season after battling La Nina all of 2022.
"Last year we had a really good reception to this game and we really want pay homage to our First Nations people and the footy talent throughout the region," he said.
"Some of the best players in Group 7 will be on display, not just in the men's but also in the ladies league tag which just continues to go from strength to strength."
"We really celebrate the evolution of the female game and hope we can continue to grow it throughout the region."
Sims further added that these events don't just help to provide the opportunity for players to continue to grow in the sport but overall it just further instills the love of the sport in both players and spectators alike.
"There's so many different by-products if you get the love for the game nice and early," he said.
"Growing up my heroes weren't who I saw playing in the NRL or on TV but those people I saw playing locally."
Sims said players see it as a complete honour to put on that All Stars jersey and represent their people.
"You will see plenty of pride and plenty of respect," he said.
"Talking to a few of the Indigenous All Stars players, you can hear the emotion in their voice and how much it actually means to them."
"We just want to ensure that we're building a product that people can be proud of and one people want to represent and wear the Group 7 Badge with pride."
The double header of Rugby League will kick off at 1:30pm with Ladies League Tag followed by the Opens Men Tackle at 3pm at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Saturday February 25.
The Group 7 Rugby League season will start on Saturday March 22.
Group 7 All Stars - Alexander Weir, Blake Mackey, Billy Hayburn, Brad Kilmore, Cooper Tunbridge, Duke Grant, Emanuel Sultana, Guy Rosewarn, Jimmy Scott, Jayden Harris, James Ralphs, Keiran Moss, Kayne Brennan, Luke Berkerey, Lloyd Thomas, Nick Hay, Tom Angel, Tonga Tongo Tongo.
Indigenous All Stars - Anthony Skinner, Braydon Walsh, Chase Sines, Darnell Walker, Dwayne Longbottom, Dallas Harrison, Jack Walsh, Jayme McElhone, Jack Walsh Mckeirnan, Jonah Longbottom, Luke Millard, Kane Bell, Kieran Roughly, Mason Harrison, PJ Thornton, Riley Wooden, Shannon Wakeman, Sean Trindall, Tyson Simpson.
LLT Group 7 All Stars - Abbey Montgomery, Alivia Brown, Bronte Girdler, Charlie Olds, Jordyn Afflick, Kira Ramsey, Loagan Garratt, Lily Eggleton, Macey Lee, Maya Tabet, Shaylee Dodd, Sophie Taylor, Taylah Afflick, Tarryn Docker.
LLT Indigenous All Stars - Amelia Wright, Bindi O'Hara, Cassidy Morris, Emily Beetson, Janelle Shaw, Katelyn Farrell, Krissy Falzon, Katie Locke, Khalesha Falzon, Mirina Simms, Maddy Farrell, Shaylee Meehan, Shantelle Locke, Tiarah Thomas-Stewart, Tyrah Wellington.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
