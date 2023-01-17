The Sanctuary Point Wellbeing Centre and Zen Gardens will receive more than $500,000 from the NSW Government.
The community organisation BCR Communities, formerly Bay and Basin Community Resources, received a $558,325 grant to help planned upgrades and expansion plans go ahead.
The funding was announced on January 16 by Liberal Candidate for the South Coast Luke Sikora who said the influx would provide "an opportunity for youth led placemaking, voice, audience and influence."
Sikora called BCR Communities an "invaluable organisation" that has been a mainstay in the Shoalhaven community for over 30 years.
He further added that the funding received will help BCR Communities "to expand their well utilised facility at Sanctuary Point, ensuring a safe space for young people in the region to improve health, well-being, connection, creativity, outreach and learning."
BCR Communities was first formed in 1989, thanks to the concerns of a group of local residents who could see the importance such a group could bring to the Bay and Basin community.
The Sanctuary Point Youth and Community Centre came to fruition in 1991, becoming an incredibly important hub and gathering place for people from all walks of life.
From it's initial model, BCR Communities has continued to grow in accordance with the local region's needs and this new bout of funding will only help to fuel whatever is next for the local group.
"We are proud to say we support over 700 seniors and people with disability in the Shoalhaven and Illawarra, and local community members of all ages access programs and events within our Community Spaces and our Activities Hub each week," BCR Communities said on its website.
The new youth specific space will include a pop-up cafe pod, inclusive amenities, a meeting/training pod and covered seating area.
"This a wonderful project which aims to address identified barriers to participation for young people aged between 12 to 24 years across the Bay and Basin," Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock said.
"Ensuring we address the needs of younger people in our community is a priority and we will continue to work with organisations such as BCR Communities who share our commitment to support and provide opportunities for all."
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
