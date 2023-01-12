The next generation is at the core of a local business project proposed for the South Coast.
Liberal Candidate for South Coast Luke Sikora today [Thursday, January 12] welcomed more than $1.5 million to be invested by the Perrottet Government under the Our Region, Our Voice program.
The program has been created with the youth of today in mind, with a focus on the development of the lives and wellbeing of young people in regional NSW.
It aims to empower young people and help to open opportunities for those seeking the next stage in their journey.
READ MORE:
In Nowra, Mr Sikora revealed that the NSW Government would invest $352,812 to launch the Headspace Nowra Youth Markets.
He called it: "A space for young people to implement their entrepreneur skills and promote and sell their artwork, services and products."
Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock further echoed her support for the program. She said: "This is an investment that has been shaped for youth, by youth with nearly 2000 young people consulted to help determine the priorities for this investment."
Alongside Headspace, two more initiatives are set to receive local funding with Beyond Empathy and We Are Warriors being brought on board.
Beyond Empathy is at the helm of a project called The GRIT Report, which is a youth-led project aimed at producing a report on the state of the Shoalhaven region through a youth lens.
While We Are Warriors focus their work through mentorship workshops, helping to build the capabilities of young people and help fuel confidence, self-esteem, belonging, creativity and leadership.
"These are organisations focused on youth-led projects and building capacity in young people," Ms Hancock said.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.