South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

NSW Government commits to upgrade of region's sport infrastructure and fields

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 11 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Coast Liberal candidate Luke Sikora and South Coast MP Shelley Hancock with representatives of Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association. Photo supplied.

The NSW Government has promised to upgrade the region's sporting infrastructure and fields.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.