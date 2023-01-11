The NSW Government has promised to upgrade the region's sporting infrastructure and fields.
South Coast Liberal candidate Luke Sikora was in Ulladulla today [Wednesday, January 11] to announce the $678,000 cash injection for four local sporting fields and facilities.
That's s a $153,000 windfall for Ulladulla's Tennis and Leisure Complex, $100,000 for the Ulladulla Lighthouse Oval, $295,000 for Milton's Frogs Holla Sporting Complex and $170,000 to the Bill Andriske Oval at Mollymook.
Mr Sikora said the funds would come from the Government's Stronger Country Communities fund and be used to install lighting, upgrade substation and power supplies, or improve sub-soil drainage.
"It's wonderful news for residents who utilise local sporting fields each and every week, and the funding secured will ensure these facilities are safe and able to be utilised more frequently," Mr Sikora said.
The Ulladulla Tennis and Leisure Complex would use the money for a "much-needed" substation and power upgrade and installation.
Bill Andriske Oval and Frogs Holla Sporting Complex would upgrade its sub-soil drainage system.
And the Ulladulla Lighthouse Oval would upgrade its floodlights, with the money.
"Our sporting facilities are invaluable for our local communities, particularly for young people and families," Mr Sikora said.
"I am pleased the Government has provided important funding to ensure our community has access to fantastic sporting facilities across the South Coast."
South Coast MP Shelley Hancock said sporting facilities formed a big part of what many in Shoalhaven do on a regular basis.
"The funding will ensure southern Shoalhaven facilities receive much needed improvements and upgrades to ensure the community are able to enjoy them all year round," Ms Hancock said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
