Shoalhaven oyster farmers are welcoming the new year on solid footing thanks to a bumper season.
In the lead-up to Christmas Greenwell Point oyster farmer Sally McLean reported the Shoalhaven and Crookhaven River was open for harvesting.
"The river is still open so we're still harvesting, which has been fantastic," she said.
"This season has been very busy, especially the trade out of our little shop. We've had heaps of people through, which has been good."
This year's tourist influx has been a welcome change on the back of the Black Summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's still lots of people in the area, although in the next couple of weeks that will probably die off a little bit," Ms McLean said.
"The support has been amazing. There's certainly more people here than there were last year. It's been a really good season."
The Shoalhaven River was closed for long periods in 2022 because of heavy rain events.
Ms McLean said this season's bumper trade would help her business, Jim Wild's Oysters, to recoup some of its losses.
"If the river had been shut it probably would have been dire for us," she said.
"This year we've managed to use our own oysters out of the farms that we harvest from. We've also had a lot of the other local farmers helping us out. They've been harvesting their oysters and then we've just been opening them up through the shop.
"All the oysters have been local, so it's been good. It's been good for all of us this year."
To have the support of local farmers has been "great" for business all the way around, Ms McLean said.
Without the summer trade Ms McLean was going to find it hard to get through winter.
"In some aspects for us it really was going down to the wire," she said.
"The winters here are cold and there's not many tourists around because a lot of people head north. It's dire for us to make hay while the sun shines down here in Greenwell Point and to try and do the best we can. "
However, that's not to say it has been without its challenges.
"We have had a shortage of staff and a shortage of oyster openers but we've had to do the best we can to supply the freshest oysters and good quality oysters to the locals and tourists that have come down to buy and sample our oysters," Ms McLean said.
For now the river remains open and the oyster farmer will continue to harvest.
"The season's looking good at the moment," Ms McLean said.
"We had a little bit of rain here and there, which is what we need. We still need that little bit of rain to break up the salinity from the oceanic water coming in.
"It's just when we get those massive downpours, that's when it affects us a lot with all the runoff going into the river that our oysters filter. That's when we get closures," she said.
Ms McLean was happy to report a hopeful forecast for the coming year.
"I'm sure that we're going to have a really good year this year, and all of the other farmers are feeling really positive as well," she said.
"Hopefully 2023 is our year to make a massive comeback and then to try and be a bit more sustainable for the future with our growing and harvesting and opening and selling our beautiful Greenwell Point oysters."
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
