Damaging surf warning issued for south coast

Hazardous surf is forecast to lash the south coast on Thursday (December 15).
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for the region, and other coastal areas.
According to the bureau, very heavy surf may lead to localised damage and coastal erosion; rough conditions are expected to develop early Thursday morning.
The Bureau advises beach conditions could be dangerous, and people should stay well away from the surf and surf exposed areas.
Conditions are expected to gradually ease during Friday.
NSW Police Force Marine Area Command has extended safety advice in light of the forecast severe weather.
It recommends rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf. Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.
For boaters still planning to hit the water, the Marine Command has urged they wear lifejackets and carry appropriate safety equipment.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
